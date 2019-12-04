Man arrested, charged with murder in connection to body found in Radcliff Walmart parking lot

Kendall Lincoln, 21, is charged with murder, 1st degree robbery, theft and violating probation. (Source: HCDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri | December 3, 2019 at 7:32 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 7:37 PM

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of shooting and killing a person in the Walmart parking lot in Radcliff Monday night is charged with murder.

>> Previous story: Death investigation underway in Radcliff near Walmart

Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross confirms Kendall Lincoln, 21, of Hardin County, is accused of killing a man found dead in his car in the Walmart parking lot on Walmart Way.

Cross said crews found the victim’s body after getting a call about a reported shooting just after 10 p.m.

Lincoln was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after he was stopped by police for a traffic violation.

He is facing several charges including murder, 1st-degree robbery and theft and is being housed at the Hardin County Detention Center.

Lincoln has a criminal history that includes felony drug and traffic charges.

The murder investigation is active and a motive has yet to be released by police.

