Man arrested, charged with murder in connection to body found in Radcliff Walmart parking lot

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of shooting and killing a person in the Walmart parking lot in Radcliff Monday night is charged with murder.
Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross confirms Kendall Lincoln, 21, of Hardin County, is accused of killing a man found dead in his car in the Walmart parking lot on Walmart Way.
Cross said crews found the victim’s body after getting a call about a reported shooting just after 10 p.m.
Lincoln was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after he was stopped by police for a traffic violation.
He is facing several charges including murder, 1st-degree robbery and theft and is being housed at the Hardin County Detention Center.
Lincoln has a criminal history that includes felony drug and traffic charges.
The murder investigation is active and a motive has yet to be released by police.
