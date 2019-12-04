Muhammad Ali Center and Metro United Way partner for ‘Greatest Give Back,’ a day of service in honor of Ali’s 78th birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Each year, in honor of Muhammad Ali’s birthday on January 17th, the Ali Center’s staff, Council of Students, and volunteers engage in acts of service.
This year, the Ali Center will expand upon this tradition by teaming up with Metro United Way for The Greatest Give Back.
The day is inspired by Ali’s famous quote, "Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.”
The Greatest Give Back will include three different service projects throughout the day with each requiring a two-hour shift.
Through the day of service, volunteers can help improve the lives of others in our community, keep Muhammad’s humanitarian legacy at the forefront, and demonstrate that Louisville truly is a compassionate city.
“Compassion is in the DNA of our city," Muhammad Ali Center CEO and President Donald Lassere said. "And so we want to make sure that the legacy of our city continues to grow, and that we continue to carry forward that legacy of compassion.”
Ali would have turned 78 on this upcoming birthday, so each project will have a theme surrounding the number 78.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.