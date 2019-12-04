A new health warning about the dangers of CBD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Stores all over WAVE Country are selling CBD.
CBD has a reputation for its alleged health benefits without the high, but despite how popular CBD has become the Federal Drug Administration still hasn’t approved it yet.
The FDA released a new report warning of potentially risky side effects for anyone who uses CBD.
Most people use to it relax, fall asleep and relieve pain. It’s marketed as a drug used in food, dietary supplements, cosmetics and animal health products. But the problem is, the FDA hasn’t verified any of this.
Other than one prescription drug that treats two rare, but serious, forms of epilepsy, the FDA hasn’t approved any other CBD products.
The FDA is still working to find out just how safe the active ingredient is that is derived from the marijuana plant that allegedly helps people without making them high.
The FDA is warning consumers that CBD can cause injuries to your liver, negative side effects if mixed with other medicine, gastrointestinal problems, changes in your mood and cause you to be less alert.
The report also states the FDA doesn’t have enough information to say whether CBD can affect a developing brain, a growing fetus or the male reproductive system.
There are still a lot of questions when it comes to using CBD, and the FDA isn’t taking any chances. They’ve sent warning letters to 15 companies for selling CBD products illegally, including a company in Lexington, Kentucky. Those products were sold online and in vape shops and stores across the country.
