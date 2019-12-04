Pickup truck catches fire in McDonald’s drive-thru in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The McDonald’s on State Street in New Albany was closed for part of the day on Tuesday after a pickup truck catches fire in the drive-thru.
According to our partners at the News and Tribune, the fire erupted from a Ram pickup truck just before 9:00 a.m.
No one was injured according to a McDonald’s representative on site, including the driver, who escaped from the vehicle safely. Around 20 to 25 customers inside the restaurant were evacuated from the building while the health department cleared up damage.
A section of glass at the drive-thru was replaced with wood, other damage was claimed to be minor and cosmetic.
The restaurant opened back up around midday with full service.
