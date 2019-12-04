Plans for $250 million development at Grinstead and Lexington heading to Louisville Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plans for a new high-rise development at Grinstead Drive and Lexington Road are heading to the Louisville Metro Council who will take a final vote next week.
Tuesday, members of the planning and zoning committee voted to advance the controversial $250 million ‘One Park’ project. Developer Kevin Cogan plans to build an 18-story hotel, plus apartments, shops and restaurants.
The site is in Brandon Coan's district, but he hasn’t voted on anything involving the project because he has previously done work with the developer.
About a dozen neighborhood meetings have been held to discuss the potential development with people who live in the area and the rest of the public, but some people still aren’t sold.
City Councilman Bill Hollander represents the district across the street from the planned development. Despite loud opposition from several neighborhood groups, he plans to vote in favor of the project next week.
“This is not a case where the current use of the site is in the best interest of the community,” Hollander said. “It's severely underused. It's unattractive. Almost no one says, ‘Just leave this site the way it is.’”
He addressed recent complaints about an increase in traffic the ‘One Park’ project might bring, but a study from the developer found it would remain acceptable.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.