Pope gets signed Lamar Jackson jersey

VATICAN CITY (WAVE) - The head of the Roman Catholic Church is now the proud owner of a jersey signed by the man leading the talk to be the MVP of the National Football League.
During a visit to the Vatican by officials from the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore presented Pope Francis with a gift from the city - a number 8 Baltimore Ravens jersey.
The customized jersey with the nameplate “Francis” on the back, was signed by quarterback Lamar Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh.
Led by Jackson, the Ravens currently lead the AFC North by three games over Pittsburgh and are tied with New England for the lead in the AFC.
