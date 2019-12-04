Report: ‘The Irishman’ named Best Film of 2019 by National Board of Review

(WAVE) - “The Irishman” is officially the best film of 2019 if you believe the National Board of Review.
The Hollywood Reporter reveals Netflix’s latest hit, which is a crime epic directed by legendary director Martin Scorsese, won the Best Film title and was also named Best Adapted Screenplay, per NBR.
The movie stars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino and has a stellar score of 96 percent freshness on Rotten Tomatoes.
President of NBR released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “We are thrilled to award ‘The Irishman’ as our best film — Martin Scorsese’s masterful mob epic is a rich, moving, beautifully textured movie that represents the best in what cinema can be. We are also excited to be presenting Scorsese, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino with our inaugural Icon Award — they are the true definition of cinematic icons, each with their own exceptional body of work, and all in top form in ‘The Irishman.’”
Check out the full list of this year’s National Board of Review award winners:
Best Film
“The Irishman”
Best Director
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Best Actor
Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems”
Best Actress
Renée Zellweger, “Judy”
Best Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
Best Original Screenplay
Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie, Ronald Bronstein, “Uncut Gems”
Best Adapted Screenplay
Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”
Breakthrough Performance
Paul Walter Hauser, “Richard Jewell”
Best Directorial Debut
Melina Matsoukas, “Queen & Slim”
Best Animated Feature
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Parasite”
Best Documentary
“Maiden”
Best Ensemble
“Knives Out”
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography
Roger Deakins, “1917”
NBR Icon Award
Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino
NBR Freedom of Expression Award
“For Sama”
“Just Mercy”
Top Films (in alphabetical order)
“1917”
“Dolemite Is My Name”
“Ford v Ferrari”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Knives Out”
“Marriage Story”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
“Richard Jewell”
“Uncut Gems”
“Waves”
Top Five Foreign Language Films (in alphabetical order)
“Atlantics”
“Invisible Life”
“Pain and Glory”
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”
“Transit”
Top Five Documentaries (in alphabetical order)
“American Factory”
“Apollo 11”
“The Black Godfather“
“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese”
“Wrestle “
Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)
“The Farewell”
“Give Me Liberty”
“A Hidden Life”
“Judy”
“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”
“Midsommar”
“The Nightingale”
“The Peanut Butter Falcon”
“The Souvenir”
“Wild Rose”
