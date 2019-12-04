Report: ‘The Irishman’ named Best Film of 2019 by National Board of Review

President of NBR released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “We are thrilled to award ‘The Irishman’ as our best film — Martin Scorsese’s masterful mob epic is a rich, moving, beautifully textured movie that represents the best in what cinema can be. We are also excited to be presenting Scorsese, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino with our inaugural Icon Award — they are the true definition of cinematic icons, each with their own exceptional body of work, and all in top form in ‘The Irishman.’”