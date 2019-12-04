SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Edition

Sunny/clear skies to enjoy until late Thursday! We need this break.
The rain chance for Friday has increase slightly, yet it’ll be light.
Cooler but pleasant Saturday and Sunday is trending drier as the next system is showing up a bit slower.
Speaking of that system, it leads the Snow Board as we enter a busy weather period ahead.
SNOW BOARD:
Monday Night/Tuesday: Rain to Snow Showers
Tuesday Night/Wednesday: 2 possible options: Clipper/light snow or southern mix/snow system.
Dec. 14-15: Mix to rain to snow.
That’s enough for now. :)
