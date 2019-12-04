UofL unveils new banner to honor Hancock, Griffith and Ellison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Darrell Griffith is the greatest player to ever put on a UofL uniform. His #35 hangs from the rafters in the KFC Yum! Center. Dr. Dunkenstein finished his Cards career in 1980 with 2,333 career points, still tops in program history.
Pervis Ellison’s #42 is also retired. They were both Final Four Most Outstanding Player’s and were top two picks in the NBA Draft.
Luke Hancock was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2013 Final Four. That National Championship banner was pulled from the rafters when the NCAA ruled that UofL must vacate the title.
Hancock and a few of his teammates sued, and the settlement paved the way for UofL to honor him and in a way, his team.
A new banner was unveiled at halftime of the Cards win over Michigan. It simply says “NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player - 1980 Darrell Griffith, 1986 Pervis Ellison, 2013 Luke Hancock”
“We hope it’s kind of the first step, but anyway our team can be recognized, that’s what we want, cause we deserve it, those guys deserve it, and if this is kind of first step or even if it’s all we get, you know, it’s something,” Hancock said.
Griffith, the star of the 1980 National Championship team, made sure to tell the near sellout crowd that the 2013 Champs deserve the recognition.
“Absolutely, absolutely, it’s our championship, whatever the NCAA wants to do, we’re gonna recognize it here at home as the 2013 NCAA Champions,” Griffith said.
The banner hangs in the south end zone of the KFC Yum! Center.
