West Clark Community Schools offers counseling after student killed by passing car

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - West Clark Community Schools are making sure students at Silver Creek Middle School are OK after one student passed as the result of an accident on Tuesday.
Police said the student was struck by a passing car on South Indiana Avenue.
A room right inside at Silver Creek Middle School was set up to provide counseling, or just someone to talk to for students, on Wednesday after that tragic accident.
"There's no words to describe the amount of pain that the students are feeling, and that the staff is feeling today," Principal Todd Balmer said. "There's no words to describe the amount of empathy that they're feeling for that student's family."
Providing counseling was a collaborative effort from across West Clark Community Schools by pulling resources, like counselors from across the district, to be there for the students at Silver Creek.
The district also rendered help from Centerstone.
The school is only a few minutes away from where the accident happened.
Susan Brumfield drives by that area every day, right around the time the accident happened. She sees cars fly through the stretch of road on South Indiana Avenue, and she feels for the family involved
"You see a lot of children crossing the street," she said. "You see 6 and 7-year-olds crossing the streets right across here, by Dixon's. It's devastating. But that's maybe a wakeup call."
West Clark Community Schools will continue have counselors available for their students and staff.
"We're going to continue to pull in resources all week, as many as we need, to get students and staff what they need," Balmer said.
Balmer also added Silver Creek Middle School will make whatever efforts it can to support the grieving family.
