West Louisville YMCA brings exclusive opportunities to the community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new West Louisville YMCA is bringing new health services to the community and will provide exclusive opportunities to the neighborhood when it opens later this month.
Steve Tarver, CEO of YMCA of Greater Louisville, said he took a unique approach for the location.
The West Louisville YMCA is focused on health equity and has partnered with local organizations and companies to bring financial, family, behavioral and health services to the community.
"I see a brand-new tool available and that's what it is a brand new tool,” Tarver said. “We have a nice building here but it’s about the people it’s about the relationships it’s about the choices people have for their own health."
The "Y" also partnered with Best Buy and The Geek Squad to bring technical skills, music production, video and graphic design opportunities to kids. Tarver said it’s the only Teen Tech center at a YMCA in Kentucky.
The facility, located at the corner of Dixie Highway and West Broadway, will open for members on Saturday, December 14.
