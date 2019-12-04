Winter Woods Spectacular at Iroquois Park promises a magical, drive-through experience

A hand-made castle is on display at Iroquois Park for the Winter Woods Spectacular. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley | December 4, 2019 at 4:56 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 4:56 PM
The event runs nightly until Dec. 31.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nestled in the woods at Iroquois Park, you’ll find millions of lights illuminating the way on a mile and a half trail for the Winter Woods Spectacular.

Iroquois Park representatives promise the path brings the same magical experience as the park’s Jack O Lantern Spectacular. There are 500 live cut trees and 150 stained glass panels on display on the trail. However, rather than walking through the woods, guests drive through the experience.

The event will be open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Winter Woods Spectacular ends on New Year’s Eve.

Proceeds from the Winter Woods Spectacular benefit the Louisville Parks Foundation.
Tickets must be pre-purchased for the event and will not be sold at the park. Click here to purchase yours.

Proceeds benefit the Louisville Parks Foundation, which supports Louisville’s public parks and community programs that aren’t funded by other non-profits.

