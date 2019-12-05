Accessible playground for kids with developmental challenges planned for Bullitt County

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A playground that will allow children of all abilities and disabilities to play side-by-side is coming to Bullitt County.
The playground will be designed to be accessible for children who have difficulty playing on a normal playground, and it is part of a growing movement in Kentucky. There are five in the state right now and five more, including Bullitt County’s, are on the way.
The ARC of the Greater Louisville Area began fundraising for an all-inclusive playground on a piece of property provided by the Bullitt County Board of Education and the City of Hillview. They are partnering with the Kendyl and Friends Foundation out of Harrodsburg, where the parents and friends of a child with developmental challenges came up with the idea for these playgrounds.
“It's just sad to say when you can't take your children out to have a picnic and do something,” Cindy Nelson with ARC of the Greater Louisville Area said. “And they just sit on the sidelines and can't participate in physical activity and stuff. Because that's all you really want as a parent is to let your kids play.”
Fundraising details for the playgrounds are on the ARC of the Greater Louisville Area Facebook page.
