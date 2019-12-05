Accused of sex with minor student, owners of Louisville ballet studio return to court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A couple who owns a ballet studio, accused of engaging in sexual acts with a juvenile, were in court Thursday.
The victim was a student and an employee at Fleur-De-Lis Ballet Academy off Mellwood Avenue in Louisville.
Declan and Ariadne McAuley own the studio.
Investigators said the McAuleys engaged in sexual acts with the victim at least seven times at their home in Crestwood over several months in 2017.
In court Thursday, a judge set their next appearance for March. A trial date has not been set.
