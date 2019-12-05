Big Ten play starts for Indiana, Wisconsin

LEADING THE CHARGE: Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers has averaged 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks while Brad Davison has put up 11 points and four rebounds. For the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 15.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Justin Smith has put up 14.3 points and 5.1 rebounds.NIFTY NATE: Reuvers has connected on 26.9 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last five games. He's also made 77.4 percent of his free throws this season.