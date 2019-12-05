Clark County deputies treat 40 kids to holiday shopping spree

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office took a break from policing to go shopping Wednesday night for the annual Shop with a Cop event at the Jeffersonville Meijer.
Deputies teamed up to bring 40 children on a holiday shopping spree. Each child got $300 to spend on gifts for themselves and their family members.
“We got done with the clothes, now we’re in the toy section,” Deputy Rich Jackson said during the spree. “So, everybody loves shopping for toys.”
After the haul, the kids were treated to a holiday meal with Santa Claus.
“Oh, it’s great,” said Sgt. William Vissing. “The kids are fantastic. We’ve had fun so far.”
This year, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Clark County Fraternal Order of Police raised more than $20,000 for Shop with a Cop.
