FORECAST: Clouds increase late today; showers on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday will be another gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-50s.
Clouds increase during the late afternoon. Clouds continue to increase Thursday evening, limiting lows to the 40s.
Showers are expected late tonight becoming more widespread early Friday morning. Friday morning showers exit the region as we head into the afternoon. Persistent clouds will limit highs to the 40s and low 50s.
Skies clear on Friday night as temperatures drop into the 20s for most areas.
Saturday will be sunny and cool with highs in the 40s.
Rain chances increase the second half of Sunday before becoming more widespread Monday.
Get ready for an arctic blast for the middle of next week.
