FORECAST: A fantasic afternoon ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be a gorgeous Thursday afternoon with highs well into the 50s.
High clouds will stream in from the west closer to sunset and continue to increase Thursday evening. Temperatures will cool into the lower 40s just after midnight but actually rise toward sunrise. A light rain is possible before sunrise.
The Friday morning showers will exit the region as we head into the afternoon. Despite the clouds, south winds will push temperatures into the 50s along and south of the Ohio River.
Skies clear on Friday night as temperatures drop into the 20s for most areas.
The weekend looks quiet, but next week will turn active with rain, snow and much colder air.
