FORECAST: Increasing clouds bring a rain chance early Friday

- FRIDAY: AM showers may slow your morning commute
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You can expect the clear skies to continue into the evening hours before clouds increase overnight.
Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s just after midnight and rise slightly toward sunrise.
Friday’s rain chance will be highest during the morning hours with only a scattered chance in the afternoon.
Despite the clouds, south winds will push temperatures into the 50s along and south of the Ohio River in the afternoon.
The skies will clear Friday night with chilly overnight low temperatures dropping into the 20s by early Saturday morning.
We’ll welcome a return to partly sunny skies on Saturday with highs near 50.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.