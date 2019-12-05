Holy Name buildings’ landmark status uncertain ... again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just named landmarks in September, four buildings on the campus of Holy Name Catholic Church could see their status overturned.
A resolution to overturn the landmark status was filed Thursday.
The Louisville Landmarks Commission had previously given the designation to the former convent and gymnasium, stopping plans to tear them down.
Catholic Charities officials said if the buildings they want to demolish stay standing, they won’t be able to use them or afford to repair them.
Petitioners said they’re too big a part of the neighborhood to tear down.
A full vote has been scheduled for Dec. 12.
