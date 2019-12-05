John Schnatter sues ad agency that alleged he used ‘N’ word

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The founder and former CEO of Papa John’s is suing the ad firm connected to last year’s conference call that led to his resignation.
John Schnatter resigned as Papa John’s chairman in July 2018 following reports that he used a racial slur during a media training session.
Thursday, he filed a lawsuit against New York-based advertising firm Laundry Service and its parent company, Wasserman Media.
Schnatter claims the meeting was secretly taped in May 2018, and that the recording proves he “never used that word,” as opposed to what was reported in a Forbes article.
The suit filed Thursday is seeking unspecified damages for three counts, including breach of contract, tortious interference with prosepective economic advantage, and infliction of emotional distress.
Schnatter has become increasingly critical of the pizza chain he started in Louisville in 1984. In October, he wrote in the New York Post that the pizza isn’t as good as it was when he was still running the company, and took shots at its current leadership.
Schnatter said he would give any proceeds from the lawsuit to charity.
