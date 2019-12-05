Juveniles at JCYC may be moved to South Central Ky. facility

All juveniles being held at Jefferson County Youth Detention Services will be out of the facility by Dec. 31, 2019. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Natalia Martinez | December 5, 2019 at 4:21 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 4:21 PM
The Jefferson County Youth Detention Services facility is being closed due to budget cuts made by Louisville Metro Government. Juveniles in custody will become the responsibility of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Several teens being currently held in Louisville on criminal charges will be sent to a youth detention facility nearly two hours away.

All juveniles being held at the Jefferson County Youth Detention Center will be out of that facility by December 31, its director, Dr. Ursula Mullins told council members Wednesday.

Dr. Ursula Mullins, director of Jefferson County Youth Detention Services.
The move is part of a transition after the agency was taken over by the state.

The majority of teens will be transferred to the Adair County Juvenile Facility in Columbia, which is nearly a two hour drive from downtown Louisville.

Mullins said they are working with other juvenile facilities to house the remaining teens there.

