Juveniles at JCYC may be moved to South Central Ky. facility

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Several teens being currently held in Louisville on criminal charges will be sent to a youth detention facility nearly two hours away.
All juveniles being held at the Jefferson County Youth Detention Center will be out of that facility by December 31, its director, Dr. Ursula Mullins told council members Wednesday.
The move is part of a transition after the agency was taken over by the state.
The majority of teens will be transferred to the Adair County Juvenile Facility in Columbia, which is nearly a two hour drive from downtown Louisville.
Mullins said they are working with other juvenile facilities to house the remaining teens there.
