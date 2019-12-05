Louisville youth detention center to close Dec. 31, facility still hiring new workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Youth Detention Services’ days are numbered. The facility is set to close Dec. 31, a result of the city’s latest budget cuts.
Wednesday, Louisville Metro Council members got an update on the closure.
Administrators said they are working with employees at the detention center to find them new jobs. The facility has been hosting weekly job fairs for staff, and the Louisville Urban League has been helping them write resumes.
Dr. Ursula Mullins, the Louisville Metro Youth Detention Services Director, said she needs staff members to stay on board, though.
“We're actually hiring,” Mullins said. “I know that probably sounds crazy, but we are trying to hire part-time workers for staffing. We are trying to make sure that we mitigate some risks of closing the detention center and making sure we have staff up until the last day kids are there. So, we're currently working on that right now.”
As of Wednesday, 26 offenders are being housed at the Louisville youth detention center, which is a record low number.
