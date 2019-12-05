Man killed in Rineyville crash identified

Man killed in Rineyville crash identified
One person died and a second person was injured in a three vehicle crash on Dec. 4, 2019 at KY 200 and Deckard School Road in Rineyville. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | December 4, 2019 at 3:34 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 10:20 AM

RINEYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Rineyville has been identified.

Drew Brandt, 73, of Vine Grove, died after he was involved in the crash at KY 200 and Deckard School Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of a dump truck was not injured in a Dec. 4, 2019 crash in Rineyville that killed one and injured a second person. It occurred at KY 200 and Deckard School Road. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

According to Hardin County Sheriff John Ward, a woman driving a second vehicle involved in the crash was flown to UofL Hospital after being taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown for treatment to stabilize her condition.

A third vehicle in the crash was a dump truck. That driver was not injured.

An accident reconstruction team from the Kentucky State Police was called in to assist with the investigation into the crash.

