Man wanted for trying to deliver, distribute drugs inside jail in custody

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A man who was wanted on 26 felony charges after a code was cracked inside of a WAVE Country jail is in custody.
Matthew Bays, 41, was taken into custody without incident after he was located at the WoodSprings Suites on Dec. 4, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Bays was wanted for trying to deliver and distribute drugs in the Clark County Jail from the outside.
Deputies began looking into Bays after investigators identified a pattern in some inmate communications that seemed odd.
“There were some keywords that kept popping up that didn’t make a whole lot of sense for inmates in the facility, orchestrating job sites,” Clark County Sheriff’s Department Col. Scottie Maples told WAVE 3 News in November. “They were posing as they were almost foremen on job sites delivering windows and paints.”
A part of the code system were the words “red” and “blue” signaling the Coke and Pepsi machines inside the jail and which trash cans nearby to leave the drugs in. In the inmate system, “windows” became a code word for “meth,” and “paint” a keyword for “pills.” “Job sites” were considered to be drop sites, with one spot particularly popular.
As part of the investigation, 11 inmates were charged.
When deputies went to arrest Bays, Valerie Deckard was also inside the WoodSprings Suites with him. Deckard was wanted on warrants of auto theft out of Clark County and felony warrants out of Floyd County.
Deputies said narcotics, paraphernalia and a handgun were also located in the hotel room where Bays was located.
Bays and Deckard were booked into the Clark County Jail.
Bays is expected to be arraigned on Dec. 6.
