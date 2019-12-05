Metro Council could expand parking meters across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown Road is one of the busiest roads in Louisville.
It’s also the place where Dave Zimmerman makes his living. He’s the owner of Flanagan’s Ale House on Baxter Avenue, and he relies on his customers to keep the doors open.
“Oh, 100 percent," Zimmerman said. "It’s word of mouth. We don’t really advertise. So, it’s who we bring in, show them a good time, and let them tell their friends how fun it was.”
But things might be changing soon.
This week, Louisville Metro Council’s Labor and Economic Development Committee passed an ordinance requesting the Parking Authority of River City to bring in a consultant to study parking meter expansion across the city. Metro Councilman David Yates sponsored the ordinance, and said the consultant will look at a variety of ways to generate revenue city-wide.
“We have a budget that we have to balance," Yates said. "We have obligations that we have to pay through the pension and we have a duty to the people to make sure that we have public safety and infrastructure that are the best that we can be.”
Metered parking is an issue some business owners already deal with on Bardstown Road.
Kelley Ledford, the owner of Uptown Cafe, said she already deals with the meters, adding that they may actually be better than the alternative.
“Nobody wants their taxes raised; certainly I don’t,” Ledford said. "But I also understand the flip of that is we have to pay for our things somehow.”
Yates said taxes might not have to go up if the plan works.
“It’s the low-hanging fruit that we think can generate multi-million dollars,” Yates said.
Despite the possibilities, Zimmerman said it won’t stop customers from coming to have a pint in his pub.
“If you’re coming out and you’re a fan of Flanagan’s or a fan of any pub that’s up and down here, $2 in the meter is not going to stop your night out or your dinner," Zimmerman said.
