Santa stops by Riverside Towers for holiday party

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – A holiday celebration was thrown for children living in New Albany public housing Wednesday evening.
Santa Claus made an appearance at the Riverside Towers holiday party, and families enjoyed holiday music, crafts, and snacks.
Businesses and community groups donated more than 100 new bikes for kids living in public housing. Some of the bikes were raffled off Wednesday, while the rest will be given away Thursday night during a holiday party at Parkview Towers.
