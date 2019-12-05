SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Edition

One rain chance for the next few days will be Friday (tomorrow). The drops should fall before the sun even comes up.
The weekend looks mostly dry with the rain chance ramping up after sunset Sunday into the overnight hours.
Next week does look busy with a couple of system that will have warm and cold air involved. This means rain and snow are in the outlook but how much of which type is still being worked out.
I am out tomorrow but I will keep social media updated if anything “exciting” develops. Otherwise, catch you Monday!
