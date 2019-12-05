Thief breaks into Paintball Asylum, leaves a mess in his path

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A brazen burglary was caught on a security camera inside a popular paintball store and police are searching for the suspect.
A man broke into Paintball Asylum in Valley Station early Tuesday morning, stole hundreds of dollars in merchandise and left a mess in his path.
The break-in set off an alarm, and after 30 seconds, the Louisville Metro Police Department, the store owner, and manager were automatically contacted.
“Pajamas and everything, messy hair and all, came straight over here to figure out what was going on,” the store manager of Paintball Asylum, Joshua Florence, said.
While it took only a few minutes for Florence and police to get to the scene, in that time the suspect did a lot of damage. Surveillance footage shows the suspect breaking the deadbolt to get inside the store before spotting the cash register. After trying and failing to open it with a pry bar, he slams it to the ground.
Less than $100 was in the register, but the store is filled with expensive paintball guns and gear. The thief, though, seemed to know what he wanted: a single remote-control truck worth $300.
"It's just more disappointing to know that more than likely this was someone that I helped before, someone that I spoke with,” Florence said. “Whether it was on the phone or they actually came in here and talked to me.”
Florence is now replacing what was ruined and making the store more secure.
“I was surprised,” he said. “I mean, don’t get me wrong. It’s expected when someone breaks in that they’re going to break some things, but to see someone who honestly didn’t even know what they were doing in the first place come in and ransack the place, it’s sad. Because what he came out with doesn’t reflect what we’re going to have to deal with in the future now.”
Florence expects new security cameras, deadbolt, and cash box to cost at least three times the price of what was taken by the thief.
"It's not worth it to steal from your local community,” he said, “to break in and steal from someone you might even live right down the street from.”
If you know anything about what happened, call the police at (502) 574-LMPD.
