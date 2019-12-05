Too funny: Watch as FedEx guy shows up to Evansville home at just the right moment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sometimes you just need a chuckle, you know?
Thanks to a door bell camera, a Bible study, and a FedEx guy who won’t strip - here’s one.
Let me explain.
Evansville woman (and former 14 News Sunrise reporter) Rhanda Carlile was home Wednesday with her Bible study group.
She says they were having trouble getting a timer set up to take a group photo, so she jokingly said, “Chances are UPS will be here soon with an Amazon delivery, and we can have him take it.”
She says 30 seconds later, the door bell rang.
It was a FedEx guy. Magic.
Rhanda shared the door bell camera video of her request to the timely deliver driver.
After she says “Can you do me the biggest favor ever?" he jokingly says, “I can’t strip.”
It’s cool, dude. They were doing Bible study.
The friendly driver, Bill Anthony, did agree to lend his photography skills.
Rhanda shared the group photo, as well as a photo with the Bill.
She says that one was blurry because she was laughing too hard.
Rhanda says she’s thankful the driver took time out of his hectic schedule to help them out. She’s calling him the FedEx elf.
