UofL’s Satterfield named ACC Coach of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL football head coach Scott Satterfield was voted Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year after leading the Cards to a 7-5 record in his first season.
He took over a program that was 2-10 in 2018.
The Cards were 5-3 in the ACC, finishing second in the Atlantic Division behind Clemson, and one of their seven wins was over Coastal Division champ Virginia.
He received 23 of the 46 votes from a select panel of media members and the league’s 14 head coaches. VIrginia’s Bronco Mendenhall was second with 17 and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney received 15 votes.
Complete voting for the 2019 ACC Coach of the Year was as follows:
ACC Coach of the Year
Scott Satterfield, Louisville - 23
Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia - 17
Dabo Swinney, Clemson - 15
Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech - 2
Dave Clawson, Wake Forest -2
Mack Brown, North Carolina - 1
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.