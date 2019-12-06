Elderly man dies in Shawnee house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A fatal house fire in Shawnee claimed the life of an elderly man on Thursday evening.
Major Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department said the fire was reported around 6:43 p.m. on the 3800 block of Larkwood Avenue.
Firefighters found the victim inside the home and he was moved out of the house before being taken to a local hospital by Louisville Metro EMS.
He later died at the hospital.
The man’s identity has not been released.
Cooper said arson investigators believe “unattended cooking” was the cause of the blaze.
The incident caused major smoke and fire damage in the home.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.