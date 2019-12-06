Cards Sweep Samford in Opening Round of NCAA Tournament

Samford scored first in the first set and then never led again. UofL blew out to a 9-4 lead early and then used a 5-0 run to go up 17-10 after Stevenson aced the Bulldogs and then blocked them on the next play. The Bulldogs fought back to cut the lead to one at 19-18 on a kill by SU’s Corinne Meglic. After a Cardinal timeout, the Cards turned up the pressure with a 3-0 run and then won a challenge to go up 23-21 and force a Samford timeout. Amaya Tillman blocked the Bulldogs coming out of the timeout and then a kill by Aiko Jones sealed Samford’s fate with the 25-21 win. UofL hit .381 with two blocks and five aces with two by Alexis Hamilton.