1 dead in Bartholomew Co. head-on crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) - A head-on crash Thursday night in Bartholomew County, Indiana, killed one man and left the other with serious injuries.
The crash happened on State Road 46 around 8 p.m., according to the Columbus Police Department.
Officers said a Chevy Tahoe travelling west crossed the center curbed median and struck an eastbound Honda Civic. The driver of the Civic, Richard D. Walters, 58, of Columbus, was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital where he died.
After initial treatment in Columbus, the Tahoe driver, Nathan F. Morrow, 34, of Bloomington, was taken to Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Morrow is being treated for a head injury.
