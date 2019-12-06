Delivery drivers, dispatchers stress safety after UPS driver killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It's the tragedy that played out Thursday in Florida; a UPS driver was hijacked and killed during a shootout between armed robbery suspects and officers.
The well-liked UPS driver, 27-year-old Frank Ordonez, was the father of two children.
The violence is a reminder to all delivery drivers around the nation and here in Louisville to be aware of what’s out there and just how dangerous the job can be.
“This morning I talked to all of my drivers; I wasn’t sure if they had seen what went on,” SEKO Logistics driver dispatcher Zana Meaux said of the Florida crime.
The news is weighing heavily on the hearts of delivery companies in Louisville.
“I just wanted to put it out there as another reminder that, 'Hey, make sure you’re being aware of your surroundings and make sure you’re locking your vehicle,” Meaux said.
Meaux has the task of keeping in touch with drivers like Jeff Bromley, who said more than just managing holiday traffic, staying safe is something he’s always thinking about.
“Anywhere I come up to an unfamiliar spot, I always check my mirrors and I always check my surroundings,” he said.
If Bromley sees anything suspicious, he said he’ll call Meaux right away. She’s also watching each driver’s real-time GPS tracker.
“As soon as that ignition switch goes on, I get a notification saying the driver started his vehicle,” she said.
If the vehicle is sitting for longer than normal, she will check to make sure the driver is OK right away. SEKO’s cargo vans also have safety cages between the driver and the back if someone tried to jump in.
Jared White, SEKO’s development executive, said it’s all about paying attention.
“One of the big things is being on your phone; that’s a no-no,” he said.
That’s a good rule to work by, said security instructor and former Secret Service Agent Greg Gitschier, who has advised a UPS supervisor on situational awareness for drivers.
“Hit your panic button on your key,” Gitschier said. That’s an easy way for drivers delivering food or products in their cars to draw attention if they’re in trouble, he said.
Drivers also should always check mirrors and make sure no one is around the vehicle.
“If it doesn’t look right, I’ll stay in the car and call it in,” he said.
Gitschier said once out of the car or van, drivers should always lock them right away and pay attention to everyone and everything around them, and always check the back seat before getting back in.
Gitschier said he believes more companies will continue to add new technology in the future to keep drivers safe.
In a statement from UPS, a spokesperson said in part:
"We are deeply saddened to learn a UPS service provider Frank Ordonez passed away from a senseless act of violence.
We extend our condolences to the family and friends of our employee and the other innocent victims involved in this incident."
