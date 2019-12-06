Fifth Third Bank experiencing network outage

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fifth Third Bank customers are being impacted Friday by a network outage, bank officials said.
“We are experiencing an issue with our network. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service for our affected customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” Fifth Third Bank tweeted just after 12:30 p.m.
Many customers have reached out to FOX19 NOW saying their debit cards are having issues, they’re experiencing ATM problems and many are concerned for the money in their accounts.
FOX19 NOW has reached out to Fifth Third and Chief Communications and Reputation Officer Gary Rhodes said service is being gradually restored and apologized for the inconvenience.
It is unknown when the network will be completely restored.
