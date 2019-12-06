FORECAST: Cloudy and mild afternoon; sunny start to the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered light showers can be expected this afternoon but otherwise, it will be mostly dry as southerly winds will push highs into the 50s.
Skies clear tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s in most locations.
Saturday will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Evening temperatures dip into the low 40s for Bardstown Road Aglow on tomorrow evening.
Overnight lows tumble into the 30s Saturday night as clouds increase.
Next week features widespread rain on Monday transitioning to snow by Tuesday morning. Behind the rain and snow, arctic air races into WAVE Country for mid-week.
