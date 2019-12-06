FORECAST: Widespread morning showers; cloudy, mild afternoon

- THIS MORNING: Showers may slow your morning commute
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Widespread showers will continue this morning before becoming more scattered this afternoon. Southwesterly winds will push highs into the 50s despite today’s clouds and rain, especially south of the Ohio River.
Skies clear tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s in most locations.
Despite abundant sunshine, Saturday’s highs will remain in the 40s. Evening temperatures slide into the low 40s for Bardstown Road Aglow on tomorrow evening.
Overnight lows dip into the 30s Saturday night as clouds increase. Next week features widespread rain on Monday transitioning to snow by Tuesday morning. Behind the rain and snow, arctic air races into WAVE Country for mid-week.
