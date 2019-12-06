Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts know what it takes to thrive under the pressure of a race for a playoff berth. The young Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to learn. When the teams meet at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa both need wins to bolster chances of staying in the hunt down the stretch. The Colts have lost four of five to fall from first to third place in the AFC South. The Bucs have won three of four following a slow start to give themselves a chance to play meaningful games in December.