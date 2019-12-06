Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts know what it takes to thrive under the pressure of a race for a playoff berth. The young Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to learn. When the teams meet at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa both need wins to bolster chances of staying in the hunt down the stretch. The Colts have lost four of five to fall from first to third place in the AFC South. The Bucs have won three of four following a slow start to give themselves a chance to play meaningful games in December.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers with longtime kicker Adam Vinatieri struggling. The rookie has played in seven games this season with the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers. The 46-year-old Vinatieri has missed eight field goals and six extra points this season. He missed three field goals last weekend and had two blocked. The second was returned for the decisive touchdown in a 31-17 loss to division rival Tennessee. Indy waived tight end Matt Lengel to make room for McLaughlin.