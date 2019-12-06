Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Agricultural economists say international trade uncertainty looms over Kentucky's farm economy. But they say the farm sector was able to maintain stable income levels with a boost from government relief payments to farmers hit by low commodity prices caused by the trade conflict with China. The University of Kentucky ag economists said Thursday that statewide farm cash receipts are projected to be $5.9 billion. Net cash income _ the amount left after expenses _ is expected to exceed $1.8 billion, up slightly. Ag economist Will Snell says the uptick has more to do with relief payments than the ag industry's performance.