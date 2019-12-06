LMPD investigating shooting in Fern Creek near Jay Food Mart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating a shooting in the Fern Creek neighborhood near Jeffersontown.
Metrosafe confirmed that around 6:37 p.m., crews were called to the 5000 block of Billtown Road near the Jay Food Mart with reports of a shooting.
A man was found on the scene that had been shot.
Louisville Metro EMS and Fern Creek Fire Department crews were called to the scene to give aid. No word on the extent of the victim’s injuries or if they will be transported to a hospital.
No other information has been given at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
