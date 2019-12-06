Local non-profit aimed at helping veterans earns award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-area non-profit started by a medically-retired combat veteran is bringing home an award that will help build a center for veterans in the Pleasure Ridge Park area.
Jeremy Harrell started Veterans Club. The group won the “Patriot Award” given by the American Freedom Fund.
Harrell said the group will use the grant money toward a newly planned development for veterans called Camp Recovery. The group is also seeking donations and corporate support.
“These are people who were willing to die for our country," Harrell said. "We can’t see homeless veterans on the side of the road and be OK with that."
He shared a rendering of Camp Recovery created by Luckett & Farley of Louisville. It shows three different sets of "pods" that are double-stacked shipping containers. They are designed to provide residential homes for veterans.
“You see in the design, it’s unlike (what) you’ve ever seen or will, and if it’s successful, you’ll see a lot of it," Harrell said. "We hope it will become a pilot project.
“We’re using container homes. They’re virtually indestructible.”
Some of the pods are set aside for single-parent homes. Each resident would have to live by certain requirements that include sober living, group attendance, and counseling.
“We have homeless veterans and say, ‘Let’s put them in a building, scratch that name off the statistic list,'" Harrell said. "We don't want to do that. We want veterans to get better, give them an opportunity to live in a serene, beautiful environment conducive to recovery. And we want to equip them to go out and lead a life of their own."
The development, planned for land off Fury Way, includes a community center, business offices, and a chapel.
You can donate at their website https://www.veteransclubky.com/
Harrell encourages everyone to get involved with the project, or any project that helps veterans.
“Go out and say, ‘How can I help veterans?’" he said. "We’ll lead you in the right direction. There’s plenty to do.”
