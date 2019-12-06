Man charged in Southern Indiana crash that killed Pekin woman

GREENVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – A New Albany man is under arrest accused of driving intoxicated and causing a crash that killed a Washington County woman.
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday in the 9200 block of US 150. According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, a Ford Escape was turning from an access road to head west on US 150 when it was hit by an eastbound Dodge Durango pickup.
The driver of the Escape, Tammie E. Humphrey, 50, of Pekin, Ind., died shortly after arriving at University of Louisville Hospital.
The driver of the Durango, Jerry T. Templeton, 43, was arrested at the scene under the suspicion of operating while intoxicated. Templeton was booked into the Floyd County Jail in New Albany.
