More than 400 JCPS homeless families receiving gifts from community

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The numbers are jaw dropping. Right here in our community, the Jefferson County Public Schools reported that one in every 20 students is homeless. Last year, that number was 5,172 students. Friday at the JCPS Satellite Office, WAVE 3 News saw how hundreds of members within the district and staff members the students see every day showed their support this holiday season.
JCPS found there are 5,000 to 6,000 homeless students in its district every year. Staff members and community members wanted to step up and do what they could to put a smile on some of those students faces.
This year, 461 JCPS students and their families were adopted via love and gifts by sponsors in WAVE Country. Todrick Bradley and his other Junior ROTC members helped stack and organize some of the thousands of gifts purchased by JCPS staff members and families, sports teams and organizations in the community.
"Some kids really don't experience Christmas,” said Bradley. “So the gift of giving really is there and it shows."
Giselle Danger knows the children who will get to experience unwrapping gifts this year. She works with them directly as the Homeless Education Coordinator to provide opportunities and access they need to get through personal struggles. Including the opportunity to have a lighthearted moment during the holidays.
"At JCPS we have between 5,000 to 6, 000 homeless students every year," Danger said, "and in addition to that we have about 1,000 foster care eligible students at a given time every year."
Danger sees the emotional toll on these children. Having to go to school and persevere through their challenges. The gifts don't solve a problem, but gives her hope that the students know they are loved and supported.
This is the fifth year of the adopt a family project. If you would like to adopt a family next year Danger said you can call 502- 485- 365.
The families will pick up their gifts tonight at the Adopt a Family Holiday Celebration.
