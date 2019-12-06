Ohio State Stuns #2 Cards

COLUMBUS, OH. (WAVE) - Dorka Juhasz scored 15 points to lead an Ohio State 67-60 upset of #2 Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
The Buckeyes led most of the first half, taking a 19-17 lead at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, U of L went on a 10-1 run to lead 29-22. The Cards would only take a two point lead into the halftime locker room.
That lead would not hold up in the second half. Ohio State freshman, Kierstan Bell was huge for the Buckeyes, scoring 14 points and pulling down six rebounds. Ohio State took the lead for good in the third quarter on a Bell layup with 1:45 remaining in the third quarter. The lead would balloon to six early in the fourth quarter, before U of L’s Dana Evans hit a three to cut the deficit to 56-53, but that would be as close as they would get.
Evans led the way for the Cards with 18 points, but senior forward, Jazmyn Jones struggled, only scoring two points before fouling out. The Cards fall to 8-1 on the season. They’re back in action on Sunday at Northern Kentucky.
