Police investigating shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot in the Pleasure Park Ridge neighborhood of Louisville Friday afternoon.
Metrosafe confirms Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 4100 block of Flintlock Drive at Lee’s Quick Stop around 4:30 p.m.
Louisville Metro EMS was called to the scene to render aid to the victim, and he is expected to be taken to the hospital.
No arrests have been made and police have not identified a motive for the crime.
It is unknown if the victim or suspects knew each other.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
