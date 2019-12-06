Proposed Whiskey Alley entertainment destination excites downtown businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whiskey Row has risen from the ashes as the bourbon boom is padding the wallets of more than a few in Louisville.
Now, some are hoping an entertainment destination nearby will perpetuate that downtown prosperity.
The concept, called Whiskey Alley, would stretch from 2nd Street to 1st, on Washington Street, right next to the KFC Yum! Center. It was a road being used by delivery trucks Friday, in front of some businesses whose workers said they’d be excited to see the change.
“Typically, on big games, we’re shoulder-to-shoulder,” Alex Mancuso, an employee at Patrick O’Shea’s, said. “So, we’re pretty packed. So, being able to go outside and mingle between the bars is going to help everybody I think. It’ll draw a bigger crowd. People will stay longer and hang out.”
The request to create a new entertainment destination center was heard by a Metro Council committee this week.
Proponents asked for the street to be closed off temporarily Thursday through Sunday at night. They said they would use the space for outdoor music, dining and drinking.
It would be designed to draw foot traffic from the nearby arena, convention center or businesses down the road like Justin’s House of Bourbon two blocks away.
“Anything that brings more whiskey to downtown Louisville, I think we’re all for,” Justin Sloan, the business owner, said. “Especially, selfishly for a business to be close to that, I think it’d be great for the tourism, great for everything around there.”
Metro Council members voted to table the proposal, and get more information on it, raising some concerns that, currently, it was too vague for approval.
But bill sponsors and other business owners nearby agreed that Whiskey Row is becoming a tourism destination, and Whiskey Alley would help cement that status.
