Report: R. Kelly charged with bribing state official to marry 15-year-old Aaliyah in 1994

(WAVE) – Thursday, embattled R&B singer R. Kelly, 52, was slammed with federal charges in Brooklyn for allegedly bribing a state employee in Illinois in the early ’90s, per a New York Times report, so he could marry a then-15-year-old Aaliyah when he was 27.
According to the indictment and an unnamed source, the NYT reveals that Kelly, who was born Robert Kelly, bribed a government worker on Aug. 30, 1994, in order to get a fake ID made for Aaliyah. The late singer was only 15 at the time, but the ID made stated her name as 18.
A marriage license was obtained by the couple using Aaliyah’s fake license, the source said. The couple married on Aug. 31, 1994.
Kelly and the late singer’s marriage as later annulled.
Aaliyah died in a plane crash in 2001.
The bribery claims against Kelly come as the singer faces other federal charges; he’s accused of exploiting, coercing and sexually abusing underage girls.
