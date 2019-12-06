Santa visits Louisville’s California neighborhood to spread Christmas cheer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A holiday tradition in the California neighborhood Thursday night helped bring joy to the community as the Light Up California celebration kicked off.
Along with music and games, Santa Claus paid a visit to California Leisure Park to take wish requests from kids back to the North Pole!
Santa even handed out some Christmas gifts a little early.
“It’s a great opportunity to help build community,” David James, the Louisville Metro Council president, said at the event. “We just get to see a bunch of smiling faces and happy children, and that's what the season is all about.”
Thursday’s event was the eighth year of Light Up California.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.