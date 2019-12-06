Scott Satterfield’s house vandalized ... by Chris Mack?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - How did UofL basketball coach Chris Mack congratulate his football counterpart for being named ACC Coach Of The Year?
With some good, old-fashioned vandalism.
Football coach Scott Satterfield earned the honor Thursday, and later that night, Mack posted a short video of himself toilet-papering a tree in front of Satterfield’s house.
Check the video below:
In his first year as UofL’s football coach, Satterfield took a team that finished 2-10 last year and turned the Cards into a bowl-bound 7-5 team that finished 5-3 in the ACC. UofL will learn its bowl destination Sunday.
And fresh off his team’s convincing defeat of fourth-ranked Michigan on Tuesday, Mack’s No. 1-ranked Cards take on Pittsburgh on Friday night at the KFC Yum! Center.
