Scott Satterfield’s house vandalized ... by Chris Mack?

Scott Satterfield’s house vandalized ... by Chris Mack?
How did UofL basketball coach Chris Mack congratulate his football counterpart for being named ACC Coach Of The Year? (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By John P. Wise | December 6, 2019 at 8:48 AM EST - Updated December 6 at 8:48 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - How did UofL basketball coach Chris Mack congratulate his football counterpart for being named ACC Coach Of The Year?

With some good, old-fashioned vandalism.

Football coach Scott Satterfield earned the honor Thursday, and later that night, Mack posted a short video of himself toilet-papering a tree in front of Satterfield’s house.

Check the video below:

(Story continues below the video)

In his first year as UofL’s football coach, Satterfield took a team that finished 2-10 last year and turned the Cards into a bowl-bound 7-5 team that finished 5-3 in the ACC. UofL will learn its bowl destination Sunday.

And fresh off his team’s convincing defeat of fourth-ranked Michigan on Tuesday, Mack’s No. 1-ranked Cards take on Pittsburgh on Friday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.